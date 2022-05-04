Jadeja, Virat, Faf du Plessis bond before CSK vs RCB match; See pics
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore players were seen bonding before their match on Wednesday.
Image: CSK/Twitter
Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli were seen exchanging laughs during their practice session before the match.
Image: RCB/Twitter
Kohli was seen bursting out in laughter while hanging out with Jadeja during the practice session.
Image: RCB/Twitter
In this picture, Faf du Plessis can be seen talking to his former CSK teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Image: CSK/Twitter
In this picture, Kohli, Jadeja, Sidharth Kaul, and others can be seen talking to each other during their training session.
Image: CSK/Twitter