Jagjit Singh birth anniversary: Best ghazals by legendary musician
Legendary singer Jagjit Singh gave many hit melodies to the world. His song 'Jhuki Jhuki si Nazar' from the 1980 film 'Arth' is among his best works.
'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya' from Aamir Khan starrer 'Sarfarosh' still resides in the hearts of many music lovers.
'Tum Ko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal Aaya' from 'Saath Saath' is another hit melody from the legendary singer.
For decades his voice was a huge part of the film industry. His ghazal 'Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho' from 'Arth' is a melodious tale.
The hit melody 'Aah Ko Chahiye' from the TV show Mirza Ghalib is also one of the fan favourite ghazals of the late singer.
The legendary singer's 'Chithi Na Koi Sandesh' is one of his best Ghazals of all time.
His song 'Hothon Se Chhulo' still tops the playlist of many music lovers.
