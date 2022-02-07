Jagjit Singh birth anniversary: Songs by the ghazal king that will live on forever
Image: Instagram/@jagjitsinghofficial
Tuesday, February 8 will mark the 81st birth anniversary of Jagjit Singh, the King of Ghazals.
Image: Instagram/@jagjitsinghofficial
'Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar' was composed by Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh. The song is from the movie 'Arth'.
Image: Instagram/@jagjitsinghofficial
The late singer has lent his voice to several Bollywood films. The song 'Hotho Se Chulo Tum' was the main highlight of the movie 'Prem Geet'.
Image: Instagram/@jagjitsinghofficial
Jagjit Singh and Lata Mangeshkar collaborated for a Ghazal album, 'Sajda'. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@jagjitsinghofficial
One of the most popular songs sung by Jagjit Singh is 'Tum Ko Dekha' from the film 'Saath Saath'.
Image: Instagram/@jagjitsinghofficial
'Hoshwalo Ko Khabar Kya' from the movie Sarfarosh, stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre and Mukesh Rishi.
Image: Instagram/@jagjitsinghofficial
The Padma Bhushan recipient had also given voice to the song 'Tum Itna Jo Muskara Rahe Ho' from the film 'Arth'.
Image: Instagram/@jagjitsinghofficial