'Jai Bhim', 'Sardar Udham' & more: 8 2021 films to make it to IMDb 'Top 1000' list
Jai Bhim - IMDb rating 9.5: This Tamil film starring Suriya is based on real events and traces the story of a tribal woman's search for her husband, arrested by the police, and a lawyer's help to find him.
Sardar Udham- IMDb rating 8.9: Vicky Kaushal stars in the role of Udham Singh, who assassinated British General Michael O'Dwyer, the person responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in London in 1940.
Shershaah - IMDb rating 8.7: Sidharth Malhotra steps into the role of Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, sacrificing his life for the nation.
Drishyam 2- IMDb rating 8.6: The story of a family facing police investigation over the disappearance of a youngster returns with them coming under the scanner again after six years.
Dune- IMDb rating 8.2: The Denis Villeneuve sci-fi venture featuring stars like Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, among others traces the war of the House Atreides for the planet Arrakis.
Zack Snyder's Justice League- IMDb rating 8.1: Zack Snyder's version of the Justice League, features the union of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and other superheroes to save earth from a threat.
CODA- IMDb rating 8.1: The film is a comedy-drama tracing the story of a hearing child of deaf adults (CODA), her bond with her family and her passion for singing.
Mitchells vs Machines- IMDb rating 7.7 : The animated sci-fi comedy traces the story of a dysfunctional family who embark on a journey to save the planet from a robot menace.
