'Jai Bhim' to 'Chhorii': Indian films & series to watch in November on Amazon Prime Video
Image: Instagram/@florasaini/actorsuriya
Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming 'Chhorii' promises to introduce a 'new face of horror' to the audience. The movie is set to release in November.
Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha
Suriya's upcoming legal drama 'Jai Bhim' will follow the story of an upright lawyer who sets out to bring justice to a tribal couple. It will be released on November 2 on Amazon Prime Video.
Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya
Produced by the late Raj Kaushal, the crime drama 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' is based on a real-life scam. It is set to release on November 3.
Image: Instagram/@florasaini
Inspired by Jewish mythology, Emraan Hashmi's supernatural horror film 'Dybbuk' follows the story of a couple who experience paranormal activities after bringing home an antique Jewish box.
Image: Instagram/@therealemraan
Vicky Kaushal starrer biographical film 'Sardar Udham' is based on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. The movie received widespread critical acclaim.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09