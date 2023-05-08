Saksham nagar
May 08 ,2023
Jaiswal achieves Massive Milestone in IPL
Image: AP
RR batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved yet another milestone during the RR vs SRH IPL 2023 match.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Yashasvi Jaiswal completed 1000 runs in his Indian Premier League career and achieved the feat against Sunrisers Hyderabadd.
Image: AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal is third in the list of fastest Indians to score 1000 IPL runs and now has 1024 runs in 34 Indian Premier League innings.
Image: AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal has only CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sachin Tendulkar above him who have achieved the feat in 31 innings.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Yashasvi Jaiswal played an inning of 35 runs off 18 balls at a strike rate of 194.44 and his innings included five fours and two sixes.
Image: BCCI/IPL
At last, Rajasthan Royals were not able to beat SRH after Abdul Samad's heroics in Sandeep Sharma's last over.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match by four wickets after Abdul Samad hit the last ball for a six which was a free hit off Sandeep Sharma.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Find Out More