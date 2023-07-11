Saksham nagar
Jul 11 ,2023
Jaiswal to debut?: India Predicted XI for IND vs WI 1st Test
Image: AP
A look at Team India's predicted playing for the 1st Test against West Indies.
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the 1st Test and will also open the innings against West Indies.
Image: BCCI
Shubman Gill shall open with Rohit Sharma as his performance in international cricket recently has been very excellent.
Image: BCCI
Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal might find his place in the XI and shall also bat at number 3 in the 1st Test against WI.
Image: PTI
Virat Kohli shall play at number 4 in Team India's predicted XI against West Indies.
Image: AP
KS Bharat shall be Team India's first-choice wicketkeeper in Team India's predicted XI for the 1st Test against West Indies.
Image: BCCI
Ishan Kishan shall make his Test debut in the 1st Test against WI and might bat at number 6.
Image: PTI
Ravindra Jadeja shall be the Indian cricket team's first-choice all-rounder for the 1st Test against West Indies and might bat at number 7.
Image: BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin shall play in as the 2nd spinner in the Indian cricket team and may also bat at number 8 in the predicted XI.
Image: BCCI
Shardul Thakur may find his place in Team India's playing XI and will play the role of 3rd seamer in the XI.
Image: AP
Mohammed Siraj shall lead the pace attack in the absence of Mohammed Shami and shall play in the 1st Test against WI.
Image: AP
Mukesh Kumar performed really well in domestic cricket and he may find his place in the XI against WI.
Image: KSCA
