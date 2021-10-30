Jake Gyllenhaal in 'The Interpreter', Will Smith's docu-series: Hollywood Recap for Oct 30
Image: AP
Mindy Kaling's 'Legally Blonde' Look For Halloween Gets Funny Reply From Reese Witherspoon
Image: AP
Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In Guy Ritchie's War Movie 'The Interpreter'
Image: AP
Zack Snyder Hints He May Cast Several Familiar Faces In His Forthcoming 'Rebel Moon'
Image: AP
'Ballerina': Ana De Armas In Talks To Star In Upcoming John Wick Spinoff
Image: AP
Watch | Will Smith's 'Best Shape Of My Life' Series Traces Flab-to-fit Journey, Suicidal Thoughts
Image: AP