Prateek Arya
Feb 27 ,2023
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Who won the boxing battle?
Image: AP
On Sunday, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally got their hands on each other in the Boxing ring
Image: tommyfury/instagram
The pre-fight odds displayed Jake Paul as the favorite to win the fight.
Image: Jakepaul/instagram
Coming into the fight Tommy Fury was backed by his half-brother Tyson Fury.
Image: tommyfury/instagram
The match had all the hype as even footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was in the attendance at the Diriyah Arena.
Image: AP
While both fighters promised a knockout victory, the match was expected to go down the wire.
Image: jakepaul/instagram
Fury dominated the initial part of the fight but Paul showed his resilience.
BBC Sport/twitter
Fury was evidently better and landed many clean strikes. However, Paul at the fag end of the match a strike that shook Fury.
Image: talkSPORT/twitter
Tommy Fury stayed on his feet to get the Split decision victory over Jake Paul.
Image: DAZN Boxing/twitter
