Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2: A look at the fighting record of both 'boxers'
Youtube sensation Jake Paul started his professional boxing career in 2018 by defeating Deji Olatunji in a fifth-round technical knockout.
Jake currently has a professional boxing record of 4-0, including 3 knockouts. He earlier knocked out Tyron Woodley in their first clash earlier in August.
Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, with a UFC record of 19-7-1, stepped into the boxing ring for the first time in August 2021 against Paul.
Having faced a defeat by a split decision in his first professional boxing fight, Woodley would be eager to get his revenge against Paul, now that Tommy Fury has withdrawn from his fight against Jake Paul.
