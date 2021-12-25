James Webb Space Telescope lifts off giving a Christmas to remember
Image: Twitter/@ESA
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana at 5:50 pm (IST)
Image: Twitter/@ESA
The telescope hitched a ride aboard the Ariane 5 rocket, which is among the most powerful rockets ever built
Image: Twitter/@ESA
Currently all alone in space, the telescope separated from its launch provider 27 minutes after the liftoff
Image: Twitter/@NASA
In this image here, the JWST is attached to the upper stage booster of Ariane 5, which is performing the 'barbecue' maneouver to protect the telescope from solar heat
Image: NASA
The Webb telescope seen via the booster cam after separation as it heads toward its orbit, the second Lagrange point
Image: NASA
Built at a cost of $10 billion, the telescope will observe the universe in infrared wavelength of light to peer back 13 billion years ago
Image: NASA
The JWST is built under the collaboration of NASA, the ESA the CSA over three decades of time
Image: NASA