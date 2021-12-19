James Webb Telescope: Revised launch date and why it was delayed
NASA confirmed that its James Webb Telescope will be launched on Dec. 24 at 7:20 AM EST (5:50 PM IST).
The teams at the launch site successfully completed the encapsulation of the observatory inside the Ariane 5 rocket.
The previous launch date of Dec 18 was postponed due to an 'incident' that occurred at Webb telescope's current testing site.
It is regarded as NASA's most powerful and complex space telescope.
The Webb Telescope will explore the cosmos using infrared light, from planets and moons.
