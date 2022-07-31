Swati Singh
Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda & more; Celebs step out in style
Image: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor looked adorable in a colour-blocked maxi dress as she was clicked out & about in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Lopamudra Raut was clicked at a restaurant and she looked chic in a neon crop top and blue jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
For Liger promotions, Ananya Panday donned a bright yellow dress, while Vijay Deverakonda opted for a white T-shirt teamed up with grey trousers and slippers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
B-town couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at the airport and the duo looked cute together.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ananya Birla was clicked at a restaurant to celebrate the success of her latest song Teri Meri Kahani.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Raveena Tandon kept her airport look simple yet stylish. She donned a green and peach-coloured pyjama set.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Urvashi Rautela stepped out in the city in a black co-ord set and she looked nothing less than a diva.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Filmmaker Anand L Rai was spotted at the airport and he looked uber-cool in his casuals.
Image: Varinder Chawla
