Janhvi Kapoor & other celebs who perfected their looks with floral printed ensembles
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Priyanka Chopra stunned at the British Fashion Awards 2021 in an outfit with a colourful floral print, that stood out on a classy black background.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Sonakshi Sinha posed for a picture in a blue dress that was covered in delicate white flowers and paired it with a grey sweater.
Image: Instagram/@aslisona
Bipasha Basu looked regal as she celebrated the festival of Diwali in a floral ethnic outfit that had hints of blue, green and pink.
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu
Janhvi Kapoor recently went down the traditional route and posted a picture of herself in a pink and white floral saree.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Vaani Kapoor stunned in a sleeveless black gown, which had white and red flowers printed on it.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_