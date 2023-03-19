Shreya Pandey
Mar 19 ,2023
Janhvi Kapoor, Guneet Monga: Celebs seek blessings at the Golden Temple
Image- @janhvikapoor/instagram
Rani Mukerji visited Golden Temple on March 18 after the release of her latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
Image- @ranimukherjeeworld/instagram
After her historic win at the 95 Academy awards, Guneet Monga also paid a visit to the Golden Temple.
Image- @guneetmonga/instagram
Janhvi Kapoor visited the Golden Temple before the shoot of her upcoming movie Dostana 2.
Image- @janhvikapoor/instagram
On the occasion of Guru Nanak Gurupurab, Shanaya Kapoor shared her pictures with her grandmother from the Golden Temple.
Image- @shanyakapoor02/instagram
Kangana Ranaut also sought blessings at the Sri Harmandir Sahib in 2021. She shared that the experience left her 'speechless and stunned.'
Image- @kanganaranaut/instagram
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Golden Temple on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary.
Image - @deepikapadukone/instagram
Vicky Kaushal also sought blessings at the temple when he was working on his movie Sardar Udham Singh.
