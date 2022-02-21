Janhvi Kapoor: Take cues from 'Dhadak' star to grace saree on any occasion
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor surely knows how to ace saree looks, and this yellow ensemble looks stunning on the 'Dhadak' star. She has paired it up with statement earrings and a bangle.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
This deep red saree with sequin work on the borders and the blouse is perfect for a cocktail function. The actor's wavy tresses complement the attire beautifully.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
This striking pink attire with a multicoloured embroidered blouse makes Janhvi look resplendent. She has paired it up with a maang teeka and bangles.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
One can never go wrong with an all sequin look. Janhvi has added a pair of statement earrings and a ring to amp up the outfit.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
This red saree with an intricately embroidered blouse is perfect for any festive outing. The actor has accessorised it with statement earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
Janhvi looks graceful in this yellow and golden saree, which has been amped up with pearl detailed earrings. Her smokey eye makeup also goes perfectly with the look.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
The simple yet stylish floral attire makes the 'Roohi' actor look adorable. She has paired it up with silver jhumkis, while keeping her makeup minimal.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor