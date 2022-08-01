Aditi Rathi
Janhvi Kapoor: Take cues from the 'Good Luck Jerry' star to style shimmery outfits
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor never fails to give away major outfit goals with her shimmery ensembles.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
She recently donned a stunning blue-coloured shimmery gown with multi-coloured detailing.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The 'Dhadak' star turned heads as she went partying in a short shimmery sleeveless dress.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
She surely stole the show with her sleeveless gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
The actor knows how to style her sparkling outfits and this ponytail look is its proof.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
She looked absolutely stunning in a short peach-coloured dress with sparkling details.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
The 'Good Luck Jerry' star looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in a silver outfit with blue feathered details.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
