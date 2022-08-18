Kriti Nayyar
Aug 18 ,2022
Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Bollywood divas' obsession with corset tops
Deepika Padukone looks extremely gorgeous in this white corset top with lace detailing. The actor amped up her look with statement earrings.
Janhvi Kapoor kept it chic in her monochrome look, with her stunning corset top surely making heads turn.
'Liger' actor Ananya Panday also sported a corset top with lace detailing. She completed her look with white pants.
Kiara Advani never ceases to amaze fans with her fashion choices and this all-blue look is breathtaking.
Kriti Sanon styled a black leather corset-top with matching pants, while opting for hoop earrings to complete her look.
Tara Sutaria looks straight out of a fairytale in this candid picture of her donning a corset top.
One of Bollywood's most-stylish actors, Disha Patani slays in every outfit she wears and this look is no exception.
