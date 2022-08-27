Sneha Biswas

Aug 27 ,2022

Janhvi Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, celebs papped in casual looks in Mumbai

Varun Dhawan was spotted in the city in a light blue and lilac-coloured outfit. IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA
Malaika Arora was seen donning a neon sporty outfit. IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA
Rakul Preet Singh looked ravishing in a zebra print off-shoulder top that she paired with black pants. IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA
Janhvi Kapoor kept it simple in a plain white top and denim shorts. IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA
Nia Sharma was papped in a stylish look for the launch event of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA
Dheeraj Dhoopar looked suave in this white and black formal attire. IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA
Kareena Kapoor opted for a brown loose-fitting attire as she was snapped around the city. IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA
