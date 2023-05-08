Aalokitaa Basu
May 08 ,2023
Janhvi Kapoor turns muse for Manish Malhotra
janhvikapoor/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor recently turned muse for long-time friend and designer Manish Malhotra, a first for her.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
Manish Malhotra's association with the actress dates back to the latter's mother, Sridevi who was a dear friend to the designer.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
Manish Malhotra dressed Janhvi in a form-fitting sable black floor length gown with a draping circular train and a sweetheart bust.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
The gown featured subtle emboss work in gold across its body which complimented the silver, edge-adding wrist cuffs that Janhvi wore.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
She kept her hair slick in a high-ponytail which added a strong contemporary touch to the look.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
Manish Malhotra's caption for his own series of pictures for the big moment read, "Our first fashion show together With my favourite..stunning as our muse...".
janhvikapoor/Instagram
