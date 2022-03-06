Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday: Here's how 'Gunjan Sexena' actor celebrated her special day
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
'Gunjan Sexena' star Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 25th birthday on Sunday, March 6. This year the star opted to spent her special day with her sisters.
Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a gorgeous saree and her look was kept simple yet elegant with plaited hair-do and minimal hair-do.
Janhvi Kapoor's entire sister-clan kept their best traditional foot forward to celebrate the actor's birthday.
Here, Janhvi Kapoor shares an infectious smile as the camera captures her candid moment with one of her close ones.
Going by this photo, it appears that the actor had a gala time as she reunited with her relatives.
It is yet unclear if sister Khushi attended the reunion as she was absent in Janhvi Kapoor's post.
