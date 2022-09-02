Nehal Gautam
Sep 02 ,2022
Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic attires that are perfect for this festive season
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a simple yet elegant neon ethnic outfit.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks dapper in a red floral print saree with soft curls in her hair.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
The actor gives major festive goals in a dazzling marroon-coloured lehenga.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor leaves her fans stunned in a beautiful yellow saree with an embroidered blouse.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
The 'Dhadak' actor wins fans' hearts with her simple look in an ethnic outfit.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks classy as she wears a printed green saree with elegant earrings.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor dons an elegant off-white coloured printed lehenga which can be a good pick for this festive season.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Find Out More