Janhvi Kapoor's guide to take perfect vacation shots for your next holiday
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor struck a simple post at the top of a mountain as she looked over her shoulder at a beautiful sky.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
She lay on her back in a pool and closed her eyes, making for a great pose.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
The Bollywood star stood before a water body as she pointed her foot in the direction of the camera and smiled from ear to ear.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
She is popular for her lovely candid pictures with the scenic sky in the background and leaned back on her arms for a stunning picture.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
She donned a black one-piece swimsuit and sat at the edge of a swimming pool as she looked up with her hands in her hair for glamourous click.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Janhvi was also seen standing in the ocean and flicking her wet hear back with a lovely sunset behind her.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
She kept things colourful as she put a flower in her hair and looked back for a picture.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
She also lay down on a rock and donned an outfit of a contracting colour as she let her hair loose and gave the camera an intense look.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor