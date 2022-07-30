Adelle Fernandes
Jul 30 ,2022
Janhvi Kapoor's saree collection to add to your wardrobe this wedding season
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor often wows fans with her stunning saree collection and shares glimpses of her looks online.
She looked stunning in a mint green saree which had a rich gold floral design.
She took her took to the next level as she donned a floral sheer saree with a simple white blouse.
The actor paired a simple yet elegant peach saree with a shimmering blouse, which took her look up a notch.
The 'Good Luck Jerry' star looked stunning in a red saree with delicate embroidery and mirror work.
Janhvi looked beautiful in a pink saree and matching blouse with a colourful design.
She took the glamour quotient up a notch as she donned a shimmering lilac saree and posed for the camera.
