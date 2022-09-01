Kriti Nayyar
Sep 01 ,2022
Janhvi Kapoor's stunning saree collection to add to your wardrobe
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion choices, especially when it comes to traditional wear.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
The 'Good Luck Jerry' star looks amazing in this yellow saree with white detailing on the border.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
This vibrant pink saree with a heavily embellished blouse is perfect for any festive occasion.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
Janhvi loves bling and shimmer in her wardrobe, and this outfit is proof.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
This floral print saree looks amazing on Janhvi. The actor paired it up with statement earrings
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
The actor looks radiant as she poses in this attire, with diyas in her hand.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
The star surely made heads turn in this deep yellow saree with bling detailing. Not to miss the complementing earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
Find Out More