Shreya Pandey
Jul 14 ,2023
Janhvi Kapoor's white floral dress is a summer essential
Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming film Bawaal.
The actress donned a white floral bodycon dress.
The halter-necked dress has several rose embellishments making it the perfect day dress.
Janhvi kept her look chic with dewy make-up and left her tresses open.
The bowtie design at the neck gave the actress an edgy look.
Janhvi posed for the cameras before heading out for her promotional shoot.
