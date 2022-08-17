Aditi Rathi
Aug 17 ,2022
Janmashtami 2022: Alia, Deepika and more celebs' steal-worthy looks for the festive season
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@deepikapadukone
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a green Banarasi saree, which makes a perfect outfit for Janmashtami 2022.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Katrina Kaif's brown saree with printed blouse look is surely steal-worthy.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Kareena Kapoor's latest salwar suit is definitely a perfect look for this festive season.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Deepika Padukone turned heads in a silk salwar suit and accessorised it with heavy earrings.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
For an Indo-western festive look, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's peplum-style kurti and pants are surely stunning.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Rashmika Mandanna's green and ivory ethnic outfit is surely stunning.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Kriti Sanon looked all things beautiful in a pink suit with intricate thread work.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon
Find Out More