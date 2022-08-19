Sneha Biswas
Aug 19 ,2022
Janmashtami 2022: Sumedh Mudgalkar to Sourabh Raaj Jain, actors who played Krishna
Sourabh Raaj Jain became a household name after essaying Lord Krishna in Swastik Productions’ 'Mahabharat.'
Image: Instagram@sourabhraaj.jain
Sumedh Mudgalkar is much loved by the audience as Krishna on Star Bharat's show, 'Radhakrishn.'
Image: Instagram@beatking_sumedh
Vishal Karwal essayed Krishna in the serial 'Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwaan Shree Krishn.'
Image: Instagram@karwalvishal
Nitish Bhardwaj played the role of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s television show 'Mahabharat'.
Image: Instagram@nitish.bhardwaj_krishna
Back in the year 1993, Sarvadaman's role as Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s hit television show 'Shri Krishna' gained a lot of attention.
Image: Instagram@hindu_devotional.page
NT Rama Rao, famously known as NTR played the role of Lord Krishna in many films like 'Sri Krishnarjuna' 'Yudham', 'Karnan' and many others.
Image: Instagram@ravisara7
Swapnil Joshi essayed the role of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s cult show 'Shri Krishna'.
Image: Instagram@swwapnil_joshi
