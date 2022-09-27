Anwesha Majumdar
Japan holds official funeral for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo
Image: AP
Members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force fired cannons at the Nippon Budokan grounds
Image: AP
Shinzo Abe's widow Akie Abe and other mourners stood with their heads bowed for a moment of silence
Image: AP
US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo to attend Shinzo Abe's official funeral
Image: AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Budokan Hall in Tokyo to attend Shinzo Abe's official funeral
Image: AP
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's urn is placed above a wall of flowers at the state funeral
Image: AP
US Vice President Kamala Harris, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, and other officials attended the funeral ceremony
Image: AP
Guests attended former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral on Tuesday
Image: AP
Shinzo Abe's remains are carried by color guards during the official burial at Nippon Budokan
Image: AP
