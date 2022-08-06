Anurag Roushan
Aug 06 ,2022
Japan remembers Hiroshima victims on 77th anniversary of atomic bombing
Image: AP
Japan remembered the atomic bombing which rattled Hiroshima city 77 years ago. The US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on the city on August 6, 1945.
Image: AP
Doves were seen flying over the cenotaph dedicated to the victims of the atomic bombing during the ceremony marking the 77th anniversary.
Image: AP
The event commemorating the bombing anniversary was conducted at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. The bombing killed almost 140,000 people.
Image: AP
The visitors gathered at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and observed a minute of silence for the victims at 8:15 am (local time) on Saturday.
Image: AP
A visitor got emotional while paying tribute to victims. The atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” was dropped by the US B-29 Superfortress bomber.
Image: AP
Japan's PM Fumio Kishida delivered a speech during the ceremony. e also called on Humanity to refrain from repeating the tragedy of using nuclear weapons.
Image: AP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres observed a minute of silence while paying tribute to victims.
Image: AP
Guterres also laid a wreath at the cenotaph for the atomic bombing victims. He became the second UN chief to attend the event.
Image: AP
Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin laid flowers at the cenotaph dedicated to the victims of the atomic bombing.
Image: AP
Japan's PM Fumio Kishida left the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park after attending the ceremony.
Image: AP
