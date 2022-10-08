Prachi Arya
Oct 08 ,2022
Jasmin Bhasin: Here's how the actor makes fashion statement in minimal jewellery
IMAGE: Instagram/jasminbhasin2806
Keeping her love for tradional outfit alive, Jasmin Bhasin looks stunning in this white suit along with long metallic jhumkas.
IMAGE: Instagram/jasminbhasin2806
Not just Indian outfit, the Bigg Boss alum knows how to nail subtle looks in minimal jeweller in trendy western wear.
IMAGE: Instagram/jasminbhasin2806
Keeping her looks atrractive in this black dress, Jasmin compliments it with simple small earrings and diamond bracelet that just enhanced her appearance.
IMAGE: Instagram/jasminbhasin2806
Jasmin Bhasin rocks stylish animal print dress with matching statement earrings as she poses in style.
IMAGE: Instagram/jasminbhasin2806
Apart from playingwith her hairstyle and outfit, Jasmin dons simple hoola rings while fiving fashionable vibes.
IMAGE: Instagram/jasminbhasin2806
Jasmin Bhasin who loves to keep her look subtle, dons a simple funky necklace with this dress.
IMAGE: Instagram/jasminbhasin2806
This is one of Jasmin's traditional festive looks where she can be seen pairing her outfit with matching jewellery.
IMAGE: Instagram/jasminbhasin2806
Jasmin Bhasin looks gorgeous in this red lehenga and traditional jewellery including mangtika, nath and necklace.
IMAGE: Instagram/jasminbhasin2806
