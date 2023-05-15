Anjali Choudhury
May 15 ,2023
Jasmin Bhasin shares postcard worthy vacation photos from Georgia
Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin shared a series of photos from her Georgia vacation on Instagram with the caption, "Tbilisi photo dump🇬🇪."
Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
The TV actress was seen offering prayers at a church in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.
Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin posed at the market while she was out shopping in the streets of Tbilisi. She sported an oversized denim jacket paired with black pants.
Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
After sunset, the actress enjoyed the picturesque view of the place. Fans also saw a glimpse of artsy and futuristic architecture behind her.
Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted enjoying the waterfall in Tbilisi as she posed in a powder blue co-ord set.
Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
Jasmin later had a blast in the ropeway as she enjoyed the view of the entire city.
Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
The actress also posed with a florist in Georgia as she flaunted her tinted sunglasses and floral tiara.
Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
During her outing in Tbilisi, Jasmin clicked a photo in front of a bell tower in broad daylight.
Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
