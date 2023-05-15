Anjali Choudhury

Jasmin Bhasin shares postcard worthy vacation photos from Georgia
Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin shared a series of photos from her Georgia vacation on Instagram with the caption, "Tbilisi photo dump🇬🇪." Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
The TV actress was seen offering prayers at a church in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin posed at the market while she was out shopping in the streets of Tbilisi. She sported an oversized denim jacket paired with black pants. Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
After sunset, the actress enjoyed the picturesque view of the place. Fans also saw a glimpse of artsy and futuristic architecture behind her. Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted enjoying the waterfall in Tbilisi as she posed in a powder blue co-ord set. Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
Jasmin later had a blast in the ropeway as she enjoyed the view of the entire city. Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
The actress also posed with a florist in Georgia as she flaunted her tinted sunglasses and floral tiara. Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
During her outing in Tbilisi, Jasmin clicked a photo in front of a bell tower in broad daylight. Image: @jasminbhasin2806/Instagram
