Jasmin Bhasin's birthday: Stunning looks of actor on 'Bigg Boss' that won hearts
Actor Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular faces of the television world.
Image: Instagram@jasminbhasin2806
The actor gained immense popularity after participating in the reality show 'Bigg Boss season 14'.
Image: Instagram@jasminbhasin2806
Jasmin managed to win the hearts of her fans with her charming looks on the show.
Image: Instagram@jasminbhasin2806
Jasmin opted for different and unusual looks on the show that stunned the fashion police.
Image: Instagram@jasminbhasin2806
Jasmin's weekend episode looks were simply gorgeous and were to the point most of the times.
Image: Instagram@jasminbhasin2806
The actor looks stunning in this off-shoulder gown paired with danglers and a high bun.
Image: Instagram@jasminbhasin2806
The 'Dil Se Dil Tak' star left no stones unturned in keeping her best fashion foot forward.
Image: Instagram@jasminbhasin2806
This look of Jasmin is simple yet classy at the same time.
Image: Instagram@jasminbhasin2806
Jasmin looks ravishing in this white saree that she paired with golden jhumkas.
Image: Instagram@jasminbhasin2806