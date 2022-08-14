Swati Singh
Aug 14 ,2022
Jason Momoa on his 'Aquaman' role; JK Rowling receives death threats: H'wood Recap Aug 14
IMAGE: Instagram/@prideofgypsies
Jason Momoa Reveals 1st Reaction When He Was Offered Aquaman Role By Zack Snyder
IMAGE: Instagram/@prideofgypsies
Jennifer Lopez Reacts To Britney Spears' Now-deleted Post; Asks Her To 'stay Strong'
Image: AP
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Make First Public Appearance Together Since Oscars 2022
Image: AP
Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar And More Celebs' Short Films Have Qualified For 2023 Oscars
IMAGE: AP
Amber Heard's Investigator Claims She Hired Him To Find 'bad Things' About Johnny Depp
Image: Twitter/@ayaashedid
'You are next' | Harry Potter Author JK Rowling Receives Death Threat Following Her Tweet On Salman Rushdie
IMAGE: AP
Find Out More