Jay Z To Paul McCartney, Artists With Most Grammy Nominations
6. Stevie Wonder has 76 Grammy nominations and has won 25 Grammy Awards (the most by a solo artist).
5. Kanye West has a total of 75 nominations and 22 Grammy Awards.
4. Beyonce has a total of 79 nominations and 28 Grammy Awards. She also holds the record of most Grammys won by a female artist and Most Grammys won by a female artist in one night (6).
3. Quincy Jones has 80 Grammy Award nominations, 28 Grammys, and a Grammy Legend Award in 1992.
2. Paul McCartney has total of 81 nominations and 18 Grammy Awards.
1. Jay Z currently holds the title of most Grammy nominations with 83 nods and 23 wins.
