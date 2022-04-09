Jaya Bachchan's adorable moments with Big B is worth seeing on actor's birthday
IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan/FarhanaFarook71
Coming straight from their early career says, this picture seems to be taken after Jaya and Amitabh's wedding where the two can be seen posing for the the portrait picture.
IMAGE: Instagram/bombaybasanti
This is one of the sweet and romantic photo shoot of the adorable couple Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh.
IMAGE: Instagram/amitabhbachchan.ig
This is one of the most adorable picture of Jaya Bachchan with husband Amitabh from their wedding. This year in June, the couple will be celebrating 49 years of togetherness.
IMAGE: Instagram/retrobollywood
This monochrome picture featuring Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan takes fans ack to their early career days where the chemistry between the two would be the real essence of any film.
IMAGE: Instagram/golden_era_old_bollywood
Apart from their social media presence, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's beautiful moments at a public event has stolen the hearts of their fans.
IMAGE: Instagram/amitabhbachchan.ig
This throwback picture of Jaya Bachchan and megastar Amitabh is from the actor turned politician's debut film Guddi that was released in 1971.
IMAGE: Instagram/FarhanaFarook71
This is one of the beautiful pictures of the couple, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan from their Holi wishes this year.
IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan