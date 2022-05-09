'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' films and shows releasing this week
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@urstrulymahesh
Ranveer Singh is all set to wow the audience with his upcoming social drama 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' on May 13 in theatres.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
A high school drama 'Senior Year' is set to arrive on Netflix on May 13, 2022.
Image: Netflix
South star Mahesh Babu's most-awaited film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is hitting the theatres on May 12, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Beast' is set to debut on the OTT giant Netflix on May 11, 2022.
Image: Netflix
Gal Gadot starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' is all set to arrive on Netflix on May 15.
Image: Instagram/@
Vivek Agnihotri's hit film 'The Kashmir Files' is set to arrive on the OTT platform Zee5 on May 13, 2022, after a blockbuster theatrical run.
Image: Instagram/@anupamkher