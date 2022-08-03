Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 03 ,2022
JBL Endurance Race with Ambient Aware feature launched in India: Check specs and price
Image: JBL
The JBL Endurance Race TWS come with 6mm drivers that have a frequency response range of 20Hz - 20kHz.
Image: JBL
The in-ear TWS has an additional circular loop for providing that comfortable and snug fit. The company calls it Twistlock design.
Image: JBL
While the earpiece alone is claimed to offer a battery life of 10 hours on a single charge, the charging case adds another 20 hours.
Image: JBL
The earphones come with Ambient Aware and TalkThru features that allows users to listen to their surroundings.
Image: JBL
The earphones are IP67 waterproof and dustproof, as mentioned on the official website. Further, they connect with smartphones via Bluetooth v5.2
Image: JBL
For Rs. 5,999, users get the earphones, charging case, a Type-C cable and some ear tips in the box.
Image: JBL
