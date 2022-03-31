JBL Flip 6 wireless portable speakers launched in India: Check specs and price
Image: JBL
The JBL Flip 6 comes as the successor to the JBL's successful Flip series of Bluetooth speakers, which are known for their sound quality.
Image: JBL
The JBL Flip 6 has an output power rating of 20W RMS for the woofer and 10W RMS for the tweeter. Additionally, the device has a dynamic frequency response range of 63Hz - 20kHz.
Image: JBL
The top of the speaker has four buttons that can be used to control playback, increase or decrease the volume. The JBLI Flip 6 operates on Bluetooth v5.1.
Image: JBL
With the PartyBoost feature, users can pair up to two of the JBL Flip 6 speakers together for stereo output or even more.
Image: JBL
On one side, the JBL 6 has the power button, Bluetooth pairing button and the Type-C charging port. Apart from this, the speakers are IP67 water and dust resistant and offer up to 12 hours of playtime.
Image: JBL
The JBL Flip 6 is available in up to nine colours and is priced at Rs. 11,999 on JBL's official website. The speakers are also available to purchase via Amazon.
Image: JBL