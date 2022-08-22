Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 22 ,2022
JBL launches Partybox 710 and Partybox 110 Bluetooth speakers in India: Check specs here
The JBL Partybox 710 has a power output of 800W and a frequency range of 35Hz-20kHz.
The tower-type speaker connects via smartphones on Bluetooth v5.1. Users can also pair two speakers together for a large party.
The JBL Partybox 710 supports Guitar and Mic inputs and is priced at Rs. 64,999. It is available on the official website of JBL.
The JBLPartybox 110 has an output of 160W and a frequency range of 45Hz-20KHz. The speaker also has a 36Wh battery that takes about 3.5 hours to charge.
With IPX4 water resistance, the Partybox is ideal for a poolside party. The speaker also supports Mic and Guitar inputs.
The JBL Partybox 110 is available on the official website of the company for Rs. 32,099.
