Jul 20 ,2022
Jennifer-Ben to Deepika-Ranveer: Celebrity couples who had both on & off screen wedding
IMAGE: Instagram/wedding.pages
Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck ditched elaborate wedding plans for a wedding in LA. Interestingly, the couple had posed for a same pose in the film Jersey Girl.
IMAGE: Instagram/wedding.pages
Actor Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 2018 wedding was held at the Villa del Balbianello in Italy. They even had a dreamy on-screen wedding in Bajirao Mastani
IMAGE:Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in a dreamy private wedding after exchanging vows on screen in their series.
IMAGE: Instagram/hyunbin.sonyejin
Estranged couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya who got married in 2017, were even on screen coupel in Majili.
IMAGE: Instagram/ranadaggubati
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's love story began on the film sets. The stars, had a quiet wedding on their terrace. They were a couple in films, like U Me Aur Hum & more
IMAGE: Instagram/kajolajay_devgan_fc
Long before they wed in their French home, Angelina and Brad Pitt tied the knot with Brad on the set of their 2004 blockbuster Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
IMAGE: Instagram/nizilsanius
