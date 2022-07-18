Nehal Gautam
Jul 18 ,2022
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck tie the knot: A look at their relationship timeline
Image: AP
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first met in 2002 on the sets of the romantic comedy Gigli, while Lopez was still married to her 2nd husband, Cris Judd.
The pair soon went public with their relationship shortly after Lopez's divorce from Judd. They were then nicknamed 'Bennifer.'
Jennifer Lopez confirmed her engagement to Affleck in November 2002 but called off their engagement in 2004 after postponing the wedding.
After their separation, Jennifer Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004 while Affleck married Jennifer Garner. The latter got separated in 2015.
In April 2021, Lopez and Affleck were reported to be dating again as they were spotted spending time in public.
The couple were spotted cuddling and holding hands while they headed for a dinner date.
In July 2021, they were spotted house-hunting in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles.
The duo celebrated Lopez’s 52nd birthday together in France. She even shared a photo of them kissing on Instagram.
Lopez and Affleck marked their first red carpet appearance at Venice International Film Festival after their rekindling romance.
In February 2022, Jenifer Lopez stated that she is trying to keep her relationship with Affleck private.
In April 2022, they announced their engagement and on July 17, 2022, the duo confirmed their marriage.
