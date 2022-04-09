Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck engaged: A glimpse into their adorable couple moments
Image: Instagram/@jlo
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged once again. The 'Aint Your Mama' songstress took to Instagram to confirm the same on April 8. Here's a look into their adorable moments.
Image: Getty Images
Ben Affeck kissesJennifer Lopez at the premiere of former’s new movie, The Last Duel.
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affeck's mushy moment at the premiere of 'Marry Me'.
Image: AP
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted sitting courtside at the Lakers game.
Image: Instagram/@benniferfanpage
Ben Affleck holds Jennifer Lopez close in this photo as they continue their PDA.
Image: Getty Images
During the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ben Affleck was seen beaming with tremendous joy as girlfriend Jennifer Lopez was honoured with the Icon Award.
Image: Instagram/@jlo /Twitter/@iHeartRadio