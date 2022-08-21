Sneha Biswas
Aug 21 ,2022
Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck tie the knot for second time: Inside duo's unseen pictures
Hollywood's most loved couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met in 2000 on the set of 'Pearl Harbor.'
Image: Instagram@jlothaqueen
They fell in love in 2002 on the sets of 'Daredevil' and got engaged that year.
Image: Instagram@gloriajlover
However, they postponed their wedding in September 2003 and officially split in January 2004.
Image: Instagram@gloriajlover
The couple revived their romance after over 18 years and got engaged once again in April 2022.
Image: Instagram@gloriajlover
Since their engagement, the duo became inseparable and often shelled out some major couple goals for their fans.
Image: Instagram@gloriajlover
Jennifer and Ben tied the knot for the first time in an intimate ceremony in Nevada, Las Vegas.
Image: Instagram@gloriajlover
Following their intimate wedding, the two once again exchanged vows with each other in Georgia in a lavish ceremony.
Image: Instagram@jlothaqueen
Find Out More