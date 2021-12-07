Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider's Historic Winning Streak
Image: Jeopardy!
Amy Schneider creates history by winning 12 games in a row and earning her biggest amount of $61,800
Image: Jeopardy!
Her twelve-day total earning is $483,000
Image: Jeopardy!
She not only earned the 12-game winning streak but also became the first trans contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
Image: Jeopardy!
Amy has earned an average of $38,000 per game
Image: Jeopardy!
Amy Schneider has been competing since 17 November and after a two-week break due to the “Jeopardy” Professors Tournament, she’ll be back on 20 December on the show
Image: Jeopardy!