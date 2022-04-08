Jessica Chastain: Noteworthy red carpet looks of the Oscars 2022 winner
Image: Instagram/ @jessicachastain
Jessica Chastain, who recently bagged the Best Actress Oscar for 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye', has an exquisite fashion sense. The star looks gorgeous in this emerald green attire.
Image: Instagram/ @jessicachastain
One can never go wrong with an all-black look, and Chastain rightly proves it with the shimmery black gown she opted for an event.
Image: Instagram/ @jessicachastain
Jessica Chastain opted for this royal black and golden gown for one of her Oscar Award ceremony outings, pairing it with statement earrings and bracelets.
Image: Instagram/ @jessicachastain
The 'Molly's Game' star is a sight to behold in this stunning off-shoulder gown, which has been amped up with a statement bracelet.
Image: Instagram/ @jessicachastain
The black and deep blue gown with a thigh-high slit makes Chastain look resplendent. Not to miss her sparkly necklace adding the perfect bling to the outfit.
Image: Instagram/ @jessicachastain
Another emerald green attire proves Jessica's love for the colour. The actor's retro hairdo perfectly complements the look.
Image: Instagram/ @jessicachastain
Jessica opted for a black dress with a side slit, pairing it with matching heels and a sparkly long chain for a red-carpet occasion.
Image: Instagram/ @jessicachastain