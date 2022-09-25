Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jhulan Goswami: Records by the Indian speedster that may never be broken
In her final international appearance for India on Saturday, Jhulan Goswami became the 1st ever player to deliver 10000+ balls in WODIs.
In her ODI career from 2002 to 2022, Jhulan made appearances in five World Cups for India.
Jhulan was the first ever women's cricketer to notch 200+ wickets in WODIs.
She ended her career with a total of 255 dismissals to her name in 203 games.
In 2006, Jhulan had become the youngest ever player to take a 10-wicket haul in a Test match, at the age of 23.
Jhulan holds a unique record of taking the most wickets while leading a team.
Jhulan achieved the milestone in 2011, after returning with a six-wicket haul against New Zealand.
Jhulan bid-adieu to international cricket on Saturday.
She returned with the impressive figures of 2/30 in 10 overs, in her final international appearance for India.
