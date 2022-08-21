Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Aug 21 ,2022
Jhulan Goswami retires: 5 unknown facts about Team India's pace bowling legend
Image: BCCI
Jhulan Goswami decided to take up the sport of cricket after watching Australia vs New Zealand, 1997 ICC Women's World Cup final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Image: ICC
She was one of the ball girls in the 1997 ICC Women's World Cup final and got inspired after watching legends like Belinda Clark, and Debbie Hockey.
Image: ICC
Jhulan is a player-cum-coach for the India women's cricket team.
Image: AP
She was appointed as the bowling consultant under head coach Ramesh Powar.
Image: BCCI
Jhulan is one of the fastest female bowlers in the history of international cricket.
Image: BCCI
Jhulan clocked 128kmph as her fastest delivery.
Image: ICC
Jhulan Goswami won the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2010 and received the Padma Shri award, a few years later.
Image: AP
In 2012, Jhulan became the 2nd Indian woman cricketer to receive the prestigious Padma Shri award, after Diana Edulji.
Image: BCCI
Jhulan Goswami won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award in 2007.
Image: BCCI
Interestingly, Jhulan received the award from legendary India men's captain MS Dhoni.
Image: PTI
