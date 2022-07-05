Jul 05 ,2022
Ji Chang-wook's Birthday: 'Healer' actor's best performances till date
Image: Instagram/@jichangwook
Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung gained popularity for their performance in the tv show 'Backstreet Rookie.'
Image: A Still from 'Backstreet Rookie'
Featuring Ji Chang-wook in the lead, 'Melting Me Softly' garnered amazing reviews
Image: A Still from 'Melting Me Softly'
Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun, with Choi Tae-joon and Kwon Nara were among the leads of the popular tv series 'Suspicious Partner.'
Image: A Still from 'Suspicious Partner'
Released in 2016, 'The K2' featured Ji Chang-wook playing the lead role of Kim Je-ha alongside Song Yoon-ah and Im Yoon-ah.
Image: A Still from 'The K2'
Actor Ji Chang-wook's performance in the tv series 'Healer' became a massive hit among the audience.
Image: A Still from 'Healer'
Ji Chang-wook played one of the lead roles in the South Korean historical drama television series 'Empress Ki' and garnered positive reviews from the audience.
Image: A Still from 'Empress Ki'
Ji Chang-wook's performance in the action tv series 'Warrior Baek Dong-soo' was loved by his fans.
Image: A Still from 'Warrior Baek Dong-soo'
South Korean tv show 'Smile Again' featured Ji Chang-wook playing the lead role of Carl Laker / Dong-hae.
Image: A Still from 'Smile Again'
