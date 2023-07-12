Swapnanil Chatterjee
Jul 12 ,2023
JIMEX 23 ends with 'Steampast Farewell', Indian Navy bids adieu to JMSDF
Ministry of Defence
JIMEX 23 concluded with a Steampast Farewell as the Indian Navy bid adieu to the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force after a successful maritime exercise.
Ministry of Defence
INS Delhi, Kamorta, and Shakti, along with the JMSDF ship Samidare, engaged in a six-day-long exercise, showcasing robust collaboration in the Bay of Bengal.
Ministry of Defence
Fighter aircraft,maritime patrol aircraft, and a submarine joined naval ships and helicopters in joint exercises,showcasing comprehensive maritime capabilities.
Ministry of Defence
JIMEX 23 strengthened common procedures and enhanced interoperability between the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force.
Ministry of Defence
The Indian Navy and JMSDF demonstrated complex joint manoeuvres during JIMEX 23, enhancing maritime warfare prowess.
Ministry of Defence
The 7th edition of Japan India Maritime Exercise, JIMEX 23, concluded successfully, reaffirming their commitment to regional security and cooperation.
Ministry of Defence
Find Out More